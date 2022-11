Shooting team flagged off for National

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 18: J&K Shooting team comprising 53 shooters was today flagged off to participate in 65th National Shooting Championship in small bore pistol events at MP State Shooting Academy, Shooting Ranges, Goregaon, Bhopal and small bore rifle events at Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range, Thiruvanan-thapuram in Kerala from November 20 to December 9.

The team was flagged off after screening, conducted by Divisional Sports Officer Ashok Singh and Satish Gupta Manager Indoor Sports Complex Jammu in presence of president JKRA, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, Kuldeep Handoo, Dronacharya Awardee and others.

Rajesh Virdhy will accompany the team as manager cum coach along with Vishal Sharma, Naval Tiwari and Jujhar Singh.

Team: Vishal Sharma, Paras Dalbir Singh Rakwal, Bikram Singh, Arun Sharma, Anirudh Sharma, Pranab Sambyal, Viraj Koushal, Divyom Gupta, Akul Mengi, Vansh Charak, Samarth Tuli and Samsher Singh, Nippun Singh, Himanshu Gupta, Harshvardan Singh Andotra, Sainath Jogdand, Shubashish Padha, Arjun Chib, Tajinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Jaivant Gupta, Aneesha Sharma, Sharuti Sharma, Katreena Kaif, Renu Devi, Himanshi Aggarwal, Pragya Verma, Priya Chib, Shimani Choudhary, Saumya Saksena, Raveena Jangid, Yashika Sharma, Vanshaj Sambyal, Juhar Singh, Sanvi Gupta, Shreya Charak, Baghirathi, Veshali Sharma, Romijeet Singh, Tanishiq Singh Charak, Vijay Kumar, Shiwani Kamal, Madhupal Singh, Avinash Basotra, Vishal Mehra, Tarundev Singh, Aman Singh, Rajesh Virdhy, Himanshu Kumar, Sunny Khajuria, Prajawal and Prabjot Singh.