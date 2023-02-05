Shivani shines in Tata Climbing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: Shivani Charak, an ace sport climber of J&K, once again held the UT flag high by winning two bronze medals in the ongoing 3rd Tata Steel Sport Climbing Championship at Jamshedpur.

She won one bronze medal in speed climbing, while the other bronze medal came in the combined lead and bouldering competition. She is also expected to bag another medal in the speed relay competition which shall be held tomorrow.

Another J&K climber Arun Deep Singh has also entered the final round in the men’s speed climbing competition. The final shall be conducted tomorrow. Arun Deep also performed well in the men’s bouldering competition to secure 6th rank in a field of about 60 climbers including some international climbers.

However, Kashish Bharti with sheer muscle power could enter the final round in lead climbing and eventually secured the 6th rank. He also did well to clinch a bonus point in bouldering and finished 9th in a field of 27 climbers.