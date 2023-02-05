Hockey match played at Poonch

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: An exhibition match between Sham Lal Hockey Club and Khelo India Hockey Centre Poonch was played in the memory of Sham Lal Sharma- a retired SAI Hockey coach on his 5th death anniversary at Synthetic Hockey Astro Turf Ground, here today.

DEPO Poonch, Narinder Mohan Suri was the chief guest, who gave away the track suits, stick covers and training equipment to the players, sponsored by Sham Lal Hockey Club Poonch.

Speaking to the teams and other distinguished gatherings, the chief guest praised the former SAI Hockey coach, Sham Lal for his dedication and contributions for taking hockey to new heights especially among women.

He mentioned that due to selfless efforts of Sham Lal, Poonch hockey has earned a name in J&K with the result the Government decided to give a State of Art Synthetic Hockey Astroturf Ground at Poonch which was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor in September 2022.

He also appreciated the management of the Club for organizing such events and motivating girls to participate in games and sports.

Waheed Ahmed, Sales Tax Officer Poonch and Er. Saleem Banday were the guests of honour during the event, while Nirdosh Kumar Manager Sports Stadium, Narinder Singh ZPEO, Dalip Luthra, Daljeet Singh and many others were present during the event.

Later on, a candle lighting ceremony was also held at Sports Stadium Poonch which was attended by Colonel MP Singh, Ranjeet Rao SHO Poonch, and others.

The match was technically supervised by Pawan Kumar, Mukesh Kumar and Navjot Singh (Hockey coaches).