Servesha, Atul excel in women & men categories

District Chess C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 26: Servesha and Atul Singh excelled in Samba District Championship by clinching gold medals in women and men categories, while Madvi Rajput and Siya Samyal won silver and bronze medals respectively in women section and Abhimanyu Manual and Mannat Sharma secured bronze medals in boys category, organised at Shishu Niketan Higher Secondary School, here today.

In girls category, Madvi Rajput also won gold in girls under-19 age category, while Siya Samyal won total five medals including three gold medals in under-17, under-15 and under-13 girls and silver in under-19 girls. Muskan Samyal won bronze in under-19 girls and silver medal in under-17 girls category besides Riya Jamwal secured bronze in under-17 girls while Damini won silver medal in sub junior categories and Deepika Rani won bronze in under-15 girls category while Sanpreet won bronze medal in under-13 girls category.

In boys section, Atul Singh won gold medal in under-19 boys section, whereas Abhimanyu Manyal won silver medals in men and under-19 boys section and Mannat Sharma won bronze medals in men and under-19 boys besides gold medals in under-17 and under-15 boys also.

Aklavya and Rohit Samyal won silver and bronze medals in unde-17 boys, whereas Madhvan and Sarthak Sharma won silver and bronze medals in under-15 boys respectively and Madhvan won gold medal in under-13 boys category besides Sarthak and Ashwin won silver and bronze medals in under-13 boys category.

About 62 players of the district participated in the event.

Earlier, the event was inaugurated by Avtar Singh, DDC Samba and Amarjeet Singh former president of Lions Club Samba. Shashi Pal Vaid, chairman Vaid Higher Secondary School Samba was chief guest of the closing function while Rakesh Kumar Sharma chairman PMH School Supwal was guest of honour. Jangbir Singh Samyal, patron of Samba District Chess Association was the chief organizer of the championship. The event was conducted by Vivek Bharti under Swiss rules with Swiss software as per international rules.

Atul Kumar Gupta, president All J&K Chess Association gave valuable tips to the players for raising their game standards to play at big level.