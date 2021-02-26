Jyoti, Rakesh outshine in Fazza Archery World Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Archers -Jyoti Balyan and Rakesh Kumar both nurtured and trained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Board Sports Complex Katra have brought laurels to the country and J&K UT by winning one Gold and two Silver medals in 7th Fazza Para Archery World Tournament under different category.

Rakesh Kumar defeated Shyam Sunder by 130-127 points and clinched Gold medal in Compound Men Open, whereas in Compound Women Open Para-archer Jyoti Baliyan won Silver medal after getting defeat from Russia Artakhinova Stepanida by 127-130 points.

Jyoti Baliyan also secured Silver medal in mixed team event under Compound Women Open.

With the achievement of both the Archers- India secured two Gold medals and three Silver medals which is highest so far in the Para International Meet.

Dr Ashok Bhan, Chairman Governing Council of SMVD Sports Complex and Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) congratulated the Archers and their coaches for bring laurels to the Country as well as J&K UT and said that their win would inspire other players also.