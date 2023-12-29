Sehar wins Asia Kids Super Star-2023 contest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 29: Sehar Kapoor, a seventh-grade student of Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School in Jammu, emerged victorious in the teen category of the Asia Kids Super Star-2023 competition held in Noida. She received a crown, trophy and sash as awards, and she will have opportunities to work on web series, reality shows and fashion shoots.

As per statement around 2500 children across India participated in this competition and only 47 children were shortlisted for the grand finale of the Asia Kids Super Star 2023 held at Noida Film City which was organized by Dreamz Production House & Dubai Beauty School.

The jury members were Sharad Chaudhary, Founder/Director Dreamz Production House along with Rohit Khandelwal (1st Asian to win the title of Mr. World), Prince Narula (Famous TV celebrity & Actor), Rita Gangwani (Beauty Pageant Trainee), Bhumika Bahl (Makeup Educator), Anubha Vashist (Dubai Beauty School Founder) and Sophiya Singh (Dreamz Production House Director). The winners and other suitable finalists will represent India at various platforms both nationally & internationally.