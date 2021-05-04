Secy Sports inspects ongoing works of Open Stadium at Spituk

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Leh, May 4: Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Ravinder Kumar inspected the ongoing works at the Open Stadium Spituk, here today.

Secretary directed the Youth Services and Sport Department, Leh to take up the remaining work of astro turf and synthetic track with the executing agency at the earliest.

He also instructed the Department of power to install a power supply for the stadium and also issued directions to the PHE Department to work on water supply.

Officers from Agriculture, Horticulture and Forest Departments were directed to start a plantation drive on the outskirts of the stadium, within a week.

Lastly, the Secretary asked all the officers to work with dedication.