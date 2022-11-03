SDM inaugurates Cricket tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent
UDHAMPUR, Nov 3: Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kul Raj Singh inaugurated a Cricket tournament in Dudu area, here today.
During the inaugural ceremony, Sarpanches including Dev Raj, Pardeep Singh Rana and Kasturi Lal Gupta, Hans Raj, Mandal Pardhan and In-charge Police Post Dudu, Tanvinder Singh along with Naib Sarpach and Panches were present during the event.
A total of 16 teams are participating in the championship. Thildu Cricket Club, led by Shabir Ahmed trounced the Rising Stars Dudu, led by Raiz Ahmed in the inaugural tie match.
