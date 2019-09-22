Saurav, Dhruv, Aziz emerge winners in Painting, Photography, Collage Competitions

‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent’ at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: Painting, Photograph and Collage events were held on the eight day today of ongoing ‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent’, being organized by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu.

In Painting, the topics given to the participants were ‘Spring Landscape’, ‘Folk Musician’ and ‘Picnic Party’. Saurav Kumar and Vikas Singh both from Institute of Music and Fine Arts stood first and second respectively. The third position was secured by Tamanna Bhagat from GDC RS Pura. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Hameera Tak from GCW, Parade, Meenakshi Thakur from the Department of Zoology, JU and Pallavi Kasiv from GMC Jammu. Bhushan Kesar and Suman Gupta were the adjudicators of the event. Dr Sanjana Koul was the Teacher Incharge of the event.

In Photography, the topics given to the participants were Line, Form and Colour in which Dhruv Pant from The Law School JU, Abhinav Behl from Institute of Music and Fine Arts and Abhinandan Angotra from GDC Akhnoor stood first, second and third respectively. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Vanshdeep Singh from GDC Samba, Mehul Rajput from the Department of EVS JU and Vikas Uttam from GDC Reasi. Chander Sunder and Dr Ashok Gupta were the adjudicators and Dr. Harish Chander was the Teacher Incharge of the event.

In Collage, the topics were ‘Swachh Bharat’, ‘Unity’ and ‘Sports’. Aziz Verma from Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Urvi Kotwal from KC Law College and Srishti Koul from the Department of Chemistry, JU stood first, second and third respectively. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Shivika from The Law School JU, Bansuri Kalra from KC Law College and Supriya Gupta from The Business School JU. Dr Raj Kumar, Al Mansoor and Bhushan Kesar were the adjudicators and Dr Madhulika Singh was the Teacher Incharge of the event.

Dean Students Welfare, Prof Jasbir Singh alongwith Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman, Campus Cultural Committee and Prof Anupama Vohra, Co-Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee, Dr. Sanjana Koul, Dr Madhulika Singh and Dr Harish Chander felicitated the winners of the events.

The events were coordinated by Mansi Mantoo (Media Officer), Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer) and Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor). Mehul, Alisha, Ajay, Sahil and Meenakshi managed the events.

Tomorrow, the events of Mime and Mimicry would be conducted at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu from 10 am onwards.