‘Sauhard’ Chancellor’s Trophy enters Day-2 at JU

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: ‘Sauhard’ Chancellor’s Trophy-2023 for men and women, organized by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, entered Day-2 at University Ground, here today.

The competitions were conducted in different disciplines including Athletics (M&W), Basketball (M&W), Cricket (M), Kabaddi (M&W), Volleyball (M&W) and Table Tennis (M&W). The competitions are conducted under the supervision of Director Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba.

In Table-Tennis (Male), Cluster University Jammu beat DDE and OE by 3-1, University of Jammu trounced IUST Awantipora by 3-0, SMVDU defeated BGSBU Rajouri by 3-1, while in women, Cluster University Jammu beat DDE & OE by 3-2.

In Kabaddi (Male), Cluster University Jammu defeated BGSBU by 15 points (30-15), University of Jammu beat SMVDU Katra by 20 points (40-20), whereas in women, University of Jammu got better of SMVDU by 8 points (38-30).

In Basketball (M), Cluster University Jammu beat DDE & OE by 45 points (63-18), University of Jammu beat SMVDU Katra by 11 points (48-37), whereas in women, Cluster University Kashmir beat DDE & OE by 34 points (40-6) and University of Jammu defeated SMVDU by 25 points (35-10).

In Volleyball (M), Cluster University of Jammu defeated DDE & OE by 3-0 sets (25-13, 25-12, 25-18), SMVDU Katra beat BGSBU Rajouri by 3-1 sets (18-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23), Cluster University Jammu defeated University of Jammu by 3-1sets (23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22) and Cluster University Srinagar beat SMVDU Katra by 3-0 sets (25-23, 25-21, 25-22), in women, Cluster University Srinagar beat University of Kashmir by 3-1 sets (19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22) and University of Jammu defeated Cluster University of Jammu by 3-2 sets (25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 24-26,15-11).

In Athletics (M) 200m, Anikiet Aditya (SMVDU)- 1st position, Nikhil Kumar (Cluster University)-2nd, in 400m, Goldy Singh (Cluster University)- 1st, Rajnesh (University of Jammu)- 2nd, in Discus Throw, Sourav Sharma (University of Jammu)-1st, Mohd. Azam (University of Jammu)- 2nd, and in Athletics (W) 200m, Rama Sharma (University of Jammu)- 1st, Khushi (University of Jammu)- 2nd, in 400m Sapna Devi (University of Jammu)-1st, Radhika (DDE & OE)-2nd and in Discus Throw, Dolma (University of Jammu)-1st and Reenuka Devi (University of Jammu)-2nd.

In Cricket (M), University of Kashmir beat SMVDU Katra by 81 runs, BGSBU Rajouri defeated DDE & OE, University of Jammu beat BGSBU by 24 runs and University of Kashmir beat Cluster University Jammu by 8 runs.

The matches were officiated by Raj Kumar Bakshi, Manoj Solanki, Padam Dev Singh, Dr. Vikesh, Ravish Vaid, Vikas Karlopia, Gagan Kumar, Harinderpal Singh, Sanjeev Sharma, Tarvinderpal Singh, Buneet Singh, Mulkh Raj, Amit Sharma, Ankit Sharma, Meenu Rajesh, Kunal Gupta, Rohan Kumar Kundal, Keshav Singh, Amandeep Singh and Mitali Manhas.