Sarla dazzles in North Zone’s convincing victory

Women’s Inter-Zonal One Day Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: J&K’s left-arm seamer Sarla Devi blossomed with the ball in North-Zone’s resounding victory over South Zone in the ongoing Women’s Inter-Zonal One Day Trophy at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad today.

It was Sarla’s second outing in the tournament and after taking 1/40 in 10 overs in her first match against West Zone on the other day, she bowled brilliantly today against South Zone despite the fact that she was introduced very late in the innings.

It may be recalled that it is for the first time in J&K’s cricketing history that two women cricketers have been selected in the North Zone team for the same season.

Sandhya Sayal is another J&K cricketer in North Zone squad, who took 2/27 in the only opportunity she got in the tournament.

Earlier, batting first, South Zone scored a modest total of 148 runs in 38.4 overs. Monica C Patel top scored with 56 runs off 61 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and one six, while G Divya (27) and skipper Sajana S (22) were the other contributors.

For North Zone, Komalpreet Kour, Sarla Devi, Simran Dil Bahadur and Parunika Sisodia took 2 wickets each, while Sushmita H Kumari claimed one wicket.

In reply, North Zone chased the target easily in 39;overs by losing 5 wickets, thus won the match by 5 wickets. Taniya S Bhatia top scored with 48 runs off 70 balls, studded with 6 fours, while Simran Dil Bahadur (27*), Monika Pandey (22), Reema Sisodia (19) and Pratika (18) were the other contributors.

For South Zone, S Anusha took 3 wickets while Soorya Sukumar and Minnu Mani claimed one wicket each.

Now, unconquered North Zone will take on Central Zone in the final of the tournament on February 21.