Sapna wins Gold medal in Nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Jammu’s power lifter Sapna Jain has won gold medal in 45 kgs masters category in the National Classic Power Lifting Championship, recently conducted in Idduki area of Kerala. She has qualified for Asian Power Lifting Championship.

Mother of two grown up boys, 43 years old Sapna lifted a total of 220 kilograms weight in her category improving by 5 kilograms.

Three times national gold medallist, Sapna has been trained by ace coach and physique trainer Rahul Dev Manhas, a Universe Physique Champion.

While speaking, Sapna expressed gratitude to her husband Pankaj Jain and her father in law Pawan Kumar Jain for their great support.