Sanasar Marathon-2022 organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 23: Public Works Department (R&B) Division, Ramban today organized the Sanasar Marathon- 2022 “Run For Fitness, Run For Development” under the aegis of Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam at an altitude of 2050 metres (6,730 ft), as a part of “Fit India Movement” a nationwide drive, launched by the Prime Minister of India.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Harbans Sharma flagged off the well attended marathon from Sanasar in presence of SE, PWD (R&B) Doda Circle, Suresh Kumar and SE, PMGSY Circle Batote, Rajesh Kumar Gupta which was coordinated by the Executive Engineer, Abhishek Gupta.

Pervez Ahmed of PWD, Neel, Banihal won the first prize (medal) and Rs 10000 by completing the 10Km race Sanasar Marathon in 52 minutes and Rashpal Singh of PWD, Ramban and Farooq Ahmed of PWD, Ramsoo secured second and third prizes respectively.

Various dignitaries from civil and police administration including CPO Ramban, Dr Kasturi Lal, Tehsildar Batote, Vijay Sharma and Station House Officer Batote, Sam Gill graced the function

Speaking on the occasion, ADC said that Sanasar is the hub of adventure and sport activities in the Jammu region. Sanasar is known for its green alpine meadows, low rolling hills and high peaks. It is the aero-adventure-sports capital of Jammu.

Over 250 Engineers and the whole engineering staff of PWD(R&B) and PMGSY department of Ramban district took part in the Sanasar Marathon 10 Km run from Natha Top to Sanasar, district Ramban. The event was organized to spread awareness among the engineering staff members about the importance of physical fitness and endurance along with the sustainable development of the country and to foster a spirit of adventure, team work, camaraderie and brotherhood.

Among Engineering staff, Executive Engineer, PMGSY Ramban Division, Kamal Kishore Gupta, AEE Banihal, Ved Singh, AEE Ramsoo, Mohd Arif, AEE Batote, Satbir Singh, AEE Ramban, Nawaz Ahmed Banday, AEE PMGSY Banihal, Ranjeet Singh, AEE Gool, Vimal Krishen Sidha, AEE, Parmod Sharma, AE Ramban, Madhur Goel, AE Batote, Abhinanadan Gupta, AE Ramsoo, Mohd Murtaza and all the Junior Engineers and staff of PWD(R&B), Ramban division participated in this event.