Samba seniors reach finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 13: Samba Seniors Football Club has reached the finals by defeating Param Football Club of Jammu by 2 goals to nil in the ongoing Football Tournament at Thalora Mandi, here today.

In the first semi-final match played at Ramlila Sports Ground in Thalora Mandi Samba Seniors displayed a brilliant game and won the match by 2-0. The first half of the game remained goalless, while in the 2nd half, Samba senior secured two goals for their team.

The two goals were secured by Mohit and Ricky for Samba seniors. Kehli Mandi Football Club to lock horns with Sainik Colony Junior Football Club during the 2nd semi-final match and winners of the 2nd semi-finals will lock horns with Samba seniors in the finals.