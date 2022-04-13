LG interacts with Members of J&K’s First Women Cycling Club

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with members of Women Cycling Club, ‘Women Do Ride’ of J&K, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the members of the first Women Cycling Club led by Payal Jain. He appreciated the efforts of first women cyclist group of J&K in inspiring positivity in society, gender equality, women empowerment, skill-sharing and invaluable contribution to social development of the country.

During the interaction, the women club members apprised the Lt Governor about various activities through which they raise awareness on a host of social causes. They also discussed concerns of women cyclists and sports enthusiasts.

The Lt Governor said the Government is making pro-active intervention in the building of adequate infrastructure and facilities to encourage women’s participation in governance, business and other sectors. The courage and determination of the cyclist group to succeed is scripting success stories in various other fields.

He also extended Baisakhi greetings to the group members.

Sonia Sawhney (General Secretary), Manisha Sharma, Harsha Malhotra, Nandita Bajaj, Sona Mehta, Shipra Aggarwal, Kanupriya Garg, Harpreet Bhalla, Singh Sonia, Anu Talwar, Vasudha Samnotra, Reena Jain, Manpreet Kaur, Schweta Mittal, Rupal Jain and Dr Ritu Ahal (President) were among the members of Club who interacted with Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha.