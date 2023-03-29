Samba Police starts cricket tournament at Ramgarh

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 29: The District Police Samba under the supervision of SSP Samba Benam Tosh started a cricket tournament under its Civic Action Programme at Government High School Mahal Shahan (Ramgarh) here today.

The Tournament was declared opened by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vijaypur Priyanka Kumari in presence of SHO Ramgarh Sudesh Kumar in an impressive opening ceremony.

In the Tournament, total eight cricket teams from different areas of Ramgarh sector of district Samba are participating. The Tournament will be played on knock out basis and cash rewards as well as certificates will be given away at the closing ceremony.

In the opening ceremony, four league matches were played between Gho Brahmana Cricket Club and Mahal Shahan Cricket Club, Warrior Cricket Club and SM Pur Cricket Club, Shaheed Deepak Kumar Cricket Club Kalah and Govindgarh Cricket Club and Rampur Cricket Club and Gagore Cricket Club. In the league matches, Gho Brahmana Cricket Club, Warrior Cricket Club, Shaheed Deepak Kumar Cricket Club Kalah and Gagore Cricket Club emerged as winners in their respective matches.

Later, two semi-finals were played between Gho Brahmana Cricket Club Vs Shaheed Deepak Kumar Cricket Club Kalah and Warrior Cricket Club Vs Gagore Cricket Club in which Gho Brahmana Cricket Club and Gagore Cricket Club won their respective matches and reached final of the Tournament.