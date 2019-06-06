Samar Strikers wins 2nd Police Public Cricket Premier League

IGP Jammu distributes prizes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: Samar strikers trounced KC Sports Club by 13 runs in the 2nd Police Public Cricket Premier League, organized under the Chairmanship of MK Sinha IGP Jammu at KC Sports Club, here.

The league was organized by Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with KC Sports Club and Vishal Club Jammu.

IGP Jammu was the chief guest on the closing ceremony and distributed trophies and cash prize among the winners and runners-up teams.

He presented Rs 1 lakh to the winning team and Rs 50,000 to the runners-up team in the presence of SS Wazir (Retd ADGP); Sujit Kumar DIG Jammu; Tejinder Singh SSP Jammu and Raju Choudhary, Chairman KC Group of Industries.

In his address, IGP Jammu said that police is providing professional platform to sportspersons for exposure and assured to organize more such events in future also.

Earlier, in the summit clash, Samar Strikers defeated KC Sports Club by 13 runs.

Winning the toss and batting first Samar Strikers scored 123 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Sumit Chikkara top scored with 41 runs, while Dipesh contributed 40 runs to the total. From KC Sports Club, Agastaya took 4 important wickets, while Kamalpreet Singh bagged 2 and Anmol Rana claimed one.

In reply, KC Sports Club managed to score 110 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs, thus lost the match by 13 runs. Kamalpreet top scored with 26 runs, while Amanpreet Singh (20) and Musaif (11) were the other contributors.. For Samar Strikers, Harjeet took 4 wickets while Sumit Chikkara and dipesh claimed 1 wicket each. Sumit Chikkara was adjudged as the man of the match in the final and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 2000 along with a gift hamper from Ramada Hotel and Vivo, Agastaya Sharma was declared as the best bowler to win a cash prize of Rs 15,000 along with a gift hamper; Tarun Bisht was declared as the best batsman and was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 15,000 along with a gift hamper, while Sumit Chikkara was declared as the man of the series to receive a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with a gift hamper.

The proceedings of the valedictory function were conducted by renowned anchor Justina Victor along with Archana and Rakesh Koul, former Ranji Trophy player.