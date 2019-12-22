‘Run for Unity’ organized by JKP evokes overwhelming response

*DGP Dilbag Singh flags off runners

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: The Jammu Marathon ‘Run for Unity’ organized by J&K Police evoked overwhelming response from the people of all walks of life, particularly the students and youth.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh flagged off the run in an impressive ceremony from Gulshan ground, here.

After the completion of the event an impressive prize distribution function was held at the same venue.

The presentation ceremony was graced by the Dilbag Singh, ADGsP B. Srinivas, Deepak Kumar, AK Choudhary, SJM Gillani, IsGP Mukesh Singh, Danesh Rana, Alok Kumar and a galaxy of senior serving and retired police officers were present on the occasion. Among retired Police Officers CL Banal and DJ Ganjoo were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said there has always been overwhelming response by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to any event organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police and added that response in today’s event was very impressive as the event witnessed a huge number of participation in all categories. DGP said the participation of young boys and girls was huge and we had to take extra care of them, adding that the level of energy which he saw in the children and other youth who participated in the run was unparallel.

The DGP said that youth is strength and future of the country and advised them to stay away from the drugs as it destroys relations and life.

He said the event was organized with a motive to spread the message of peace and unity saying that both are of utmost importance for the construction and progress of our country, which is very diverse.

DGP advised the youth to develop their thinking with scientific and secular values so that they will be able to differentiate between right and wrong and do not fall prey to any ill designs.

“The event is organized by Armed wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police and was divided into five different categories that included half Marathon open for men/women, 10 kms road race open for women, 8 kms open for under 14 yrs boys, 6 kms open for under 14 yrs girls, 4 kms Run for Fun open for all categories,” DGP informed.

The winners of different events were honoured with cash prizes and trophies by DGP, J&K and other officers.

Sunikha Devi of Katra who secured first position in 6 km girls under 14 years was awarded with cash prize of Rs.15000, Jhanvi Sharma of Police Line Jammu got 2nd prize with Rs.12,000, Fiza Akhter of Reasi got 3rd prize with Rs.10,000, Bhomika Salathia of Gurha Salathia got 4th prize with Rs.9,000, Kashish Salathia of Gurha Salathia got 5th prize with Rs 8,000, Nitika Sharma of Mansar got 6th prize with Rs 7,000, Radhika Kumari of Bishnah got 7th prize with Rs 6,000, Supriya Dogra of Ghou Mansa got 8th prize with Rs 5,000, Reha Rani of Chani Mansar got 9th prize with Rs 4,000 and Lalita Devi of Bajalta Jammu got 10th prize with cash prize of Rs 3,000.

Vikram Singh of Nud Samba who secured first position in 8 km boys under 14 years was awarded with Rs.15,000, Syed Gulbadan of Ganderbal got 2nd prize with Rs.12,000, Bhagwan Singh of Bani Kathua got 3rd prize with Rs.10,000, Kulbir Singh of Jammu got 4th prize with Rs.9,000, Munish Choudhary of Jammu got 5th prize with Rs.8,000, Manjeet Kumar of Parmandal Samba got 6th prize with Rs 7,000, Adnan Bashir of Sopore Baramulla got 7th prize with Rs 6,000, Sulakshya Singh of Jammu got 8th prize with Rs 5,000, Vishal Salaria got 9th prize with Rs 4,000 and Daljeet Singh of R.S. Pura got 10th prize with cash prize of Rs 3,000

Shamshad Bano of Upper Belt Charana 1st in 10 km Road Race Women was presented the cash prize of Rs.15,000/-, Ambreen Fatima of New Plot Jammu got 2nd prize with cash of Rs.12,000/-, Shivani Thakur of Katra got 3rd prize with cash of Rs.10,000/-, Tripta Devi of Pounthal Manwal got 4th prize with cash of Rs.8,000/- and Reena Jasrotia of Kathua got 5th prize with cash of Rs.6,000/-

Rashida Bibi of Samba 1st in Half Marathon Women was awarded with cash prize of Rs.30,000/-, Mandeep Kour of Miran Sahib Jammu got 2nd position was presented a cash prize of Rs.25,000/- and Bandhu Devi of Jammu got 3rd position was presented a cash prize of Rs 20,000

Kulbir Singh of Samba 1st in Half Marathon Men was presented a cash prize of Rs.30,000, Hans Raj of Kathua got 2nd position and was presented a cash prize of Rs.25,000, Sunil Choudhary of R.S. Pura got 3rd position and was given cash prize of Rs.20,000, Dalvir Singh of RS Pura got 4th position and was awarded with cash prize of Rs 15,000 and Balwinder Siongh of Mishriwala got 5th position and was presented a cash prize of Rs 10,000

Guests athletes from Kenya in Half Marathon Men Isaac Nduro and Moses Kibor were rewarded with Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Consolations prizes were given to oldest participant Smt. Champa Gupta (age 60 years) of Pir Mitha and youngest participants Arash Khajuria (age 3 years) of Jammu, Pranav (age 5 years) of Jammu and specially abled participant Dikshant (age 20 years) of Jammu. Consolation prizes were also given to SSP Swaran Singh Kotwal, Dy.SsP Surinder Choudhary and Madan Choudhary.

In addition 300 medals were distributed among participants (Men / Women) who completed half marathon. Likewise 220 medals were distributed among the women participants for completing the 10 kms run.