Nang Red lifts PAGIR Archery Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Dec, 22: Nang Red lifted the People’s Action Group for Inclusion and Rights (PAGIR) annual Archery tournament played here on Sunday.

Tournament has been organised by PAGIR in an effort to promote the historically important traditional archery sport in Ladakh and also to provide platform for specially-abled persons to take part in the sports. As many as 20 different Archers including two females team played twenty rounds during the day long tournament.

Nang Red with 400 points was the winner followed by Indoor Green with 360 points and Saboo Red with 353 points stood on second and third position respectively. In the individual category Tsewang Sandup with 107 points was the winner followed by Mohd Tanvir with 106 points and Rinchen Dorjay with 105 points were runners-up and second runners-up respectively.

Oldest player 70 years Sana Ullah and youngest player Kunzang Angmo 12 years were also felicitated for participating in the tournament.

Executive Councillor for Education Stanzin Konchok was chief guest on the occasion while nominated councillor Rinchen Lhamo was the guest of honour. Shooter Abass also attended the function. Appreciating the PAGIR contribution towards society with special focus on the environment by recycling the waste material into useful products Konchok assured all possible help from Council.

He advised the PAGIR to submit a proposal to extend support from Hill Council to such endeavours. He also appreciated the talented PAGIR members in Archery as well as in singing.

PAGIR President Tsewang Dorjay spoke about various activities of PAGIR society. Vice President Tsering Angchok and Rigzin Namgyal also spoke on the occasion.