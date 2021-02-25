RSCC beats Shiva Bhagwati CC in KPL

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Superb batting by Sarthak, Rajesh Salhotra and Sunny Bhan guided RSCC to register empathetic win over Shiva Bhagwati CC in KPL tournament, being played at KC Sports Ground, here today.

Batting first, the RSCC made 197 by losing eight wickets. Sarthak made highest 84 runs while Rajesh Salhotra and Sunny made 28 and 31 runs respectively.

In reply, the Shiva Bhagwati CC bundled out at 134 runs and lost the match by 63 runs. Avi made 54 runs while his opening partner made 31 runs. From RSCC, skipper Jai Raj took four important wickets by conceding 16 runs.

Jai Raj was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance with ball.