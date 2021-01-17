Rohella interacts with NCC cadets, says NEP to develop well rounded youth

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: Commis-sioner Secretary Higher Education Department Talat Parvez Rohella today visited the seven days Annual Training Camp (ATC) being organized by 2nd J&K Girls Battalion NCC at Camping Ground Nagrota to boost the spirit of cadets, the future warriors of India.

Jammu and Kashmir is first in India to start camps for NCC cadets during the present pandemic situation with due cooperation from the civil administration and Army authorities. This was the 6th such camp in the series.

Rohella interacted with the Principals of various Degree Colleges, Associate NCC Officers, Care Taker Officers and Cadets and discussed how to inculcate the spirit of truthfulness and dedication amongst the Cadets and teachers. He said that the cadets are like rivers originating from the mountains and it becomes the duty of everyone to channelize their energies into a right direction so that they can be used for the growth of the nation.

He highlighted the vital role played by NCC in inculcating the qualities of discipline, leadership, comradeship, team spirit and national integration in forging the cadets into dynamic and responsible citizens of country.

“The New Education Policy is aimed at developing well rounded youth for providing effective leadership in all walks of life including Army, Navy and Air Force”, he said, adding “we aim at inculcating spirit of brotherhood, unity, courage, truthfulness and selfless service to the nation by our youth”.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Brig Satish Kumar, Group Commander, NCC Group HQ Jammu, Col Satvinder Singh, Commanding Officer, 2 J&K Girls Bn, Col P K Sinha, CO, 2 J&K NCC Bn, Maj Chhaya Korwal, Adm Offr, 2 J&K Girls Bn, Prof Subash Chander, Principal GDC Udhampur and Prof Surinder Sharma, Principal GDC Nowshera.