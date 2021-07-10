Rohan’s ton helps Strikers-XI to enter finals

*Zyeshta Devi FC lifts Football title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Swashbuckling batsman Rohan Koul was at his murderous best while slamming a thunderous century to guide Young Strikers XI crash Jai Raj Cricket Club by a huge margin to seal berth in the finals of Cricket tournament of the ongoing PK’s Annual Sports Extravaganza at Jagti near here today.

The event is being organised by the Kashmiri Pandits- Panun Kashmir with an objective to help youth get rid of fear and tension caused by the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, besides helping them hone their sporting skill.

The slogan of the event is “play to say no to drugs, other social evils”.

Earlier, batting first, Young Strikers XI scored a big total of 264 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process. Talented opening batsman Rohan Koul was elegant, explosive and gritty in his quick-fire knock of 135 runs, studded with 7 crispy boundaries and 13 massive sixes. Sublimity, elegance and brilliance was on display in his power-packed 52-ball knock, sending the bowlers on a leather-hunt. Vishal Kanth was the other main contributor who scored valuable 44 runs, with the help of 6 fours, while Sahil and Anmol contributed 24 and 16 runs to the total respectively. For Jai Raj Cricket Club, Ravi Turki and Dileep bagged 2 wickets each, while Sunil, Ajay and Ravi claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, Jai Raj CC, managed to score 98 runs to lose the match by a huge margin of 167 runs. Ravi Turki top scored with 24 runs, studded with 4 boundaries, while Shubham contributed 15 runs to the total. Dileep Dhar and Vinod Jotshi chipped in with 12 runs each. Vicky was wrecker-in-chief for Young Strikers XI, who took 5 wickets, while Rohan, Ishan and Vishal Kanth claimed 1 wicket each.

Meanwhile, in Football summit clash, Zyeshta Devi FC players displayed good soccer skills to help their team prevail over almost equally formidable Jagti FC by eight goals to five (8-5) in a well fought final, thus lifted the title trophy.

The Football final was officiated by Praduman, Abhay Bhat, Vishal and Rahul, while the Cricket semifinal match was officiated by Vijay Raina, Surinder Bhat and Yogesh.

The event is being held under the supervision of Susheel Pandita and Pyare Lal.