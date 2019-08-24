Rohan Koul helps MGCA thrash Vishal CC by 224 runs

KC Sports Club Cricket Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: Mayank Goswami Cricket Academy defeated Vishal Cricket Club by a huge margin of 224 runs in the ongoing KC Sports Club Cup at the Club’s ground, here.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, MGCA scored a big total of 333 runs in the stipulated 40 overs, losing 8 wickets in the process. Rohan Koul top scored with 73 runs, while Surya Mahotra and Paras Sharma contributed 61 and 47 runs to the total respectively. Robin took 3 wickets from Vishal Cricket Club, while Rajesh Gill, Praful Dhar and Sandesh claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Vishal Cricket Club bundled out for a paltry total of 109 runs, thus lost the match by a big total of 224 runs. Rakesh Koul top scored with 31 runs, while Dimple and Robin contributed 19 and 15 runs to the total respectively. From MGCA, Sampark Gupta and Sahil Lotra took 2 wickets each. Rohan Koul was adjudged as the man of the match and was awarded with Gift Voucher sponsored by Ramada Hotel.