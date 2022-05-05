Rishabh doing well as DC skipper, big knock isn’t far away: Raina

Mumbai, May 5: Former India batter Suresh Raina feels Rishabh Pant has done exceedingly well as Delhi Capitals captain and his handling of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a testimony to that.

Kuldeep, who had lost form and confidence in the last two years, has taken 17 wickets in this edition of the IPL, and attributed the team’s young skipper for his success.

“Pant for me has been doing great as a captain. He has utilised Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is winning matches for Delhi. But Pant – the batsman – still has to fire. He is a big player, and with coach Ricky Ponting behind him, he is going to click soon and a big innings is coming soon,” Raina told ‘Star Sports’.

“Also, I believe Delhi Capitals are not playing like a compact unit. Other players in the team will also have to take up the responsibility and contribute,” he added.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif, who has worked as an assistant coach with Delhi Capitals, believes Pant has to decide the approach he wants to adopt with the bat in the upcoming games.

“Rishabh Pant will have to decide whether he wants to play full 20 overs or he wants to play the role of a pinch hitter. Captain Pant will have to take a call on what’s in the interest of the team.

“Pant has the potential to win matches alone but his performance as a batsman hasn’t been up to the mark this year. So, I feel there’s the pressure of being successful as a captain and as a batsman too.” (PTI)