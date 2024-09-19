Renowned auctioneer Richard Madley to conduct SA20 Season 3 players’ auction

Cape Town, Sep 19: Renowned auctioneer Richard Madley will conduct the SA20 Season 3 player auction, scheduled to take place here on October 1, it was announced on Thursday.

The veteran auctioneer from Wales, also called ‘The Hammerman’, has performed a similar role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a decade.

A total of six teams will bid for players in the SA20 auction and look to finalise their squads ahead of the lucrative league starting on January 9 next year.

“I’m thrilled to be back at the helm of the Betway SA20 Season 3 player auction,” Madley said.

“I have fond memories of the marathon 10-hour auction we had in the first season, so it’s great to be back in charge of proceedings and to wield my gavel on some high-stakes bids,” added Madley.

The SA20 auction registration period closed last Friday, with the final list of players scheduled to be released on September 25. Among the leading players in the fray are Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis and Devon Conway to name a few.

“We’re delighted to have Richard back on board for the Betway SA20 Season 3 auction,” League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said.

“His passion and professionalism bring an extra layer of excitement to the auction process, and we can’t wait to see the drama unfold on 1 October.” (PTI)