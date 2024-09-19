“Feel very good and it is very special for us”: Harmanpreet Singh after winning Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Sept 19: Indian Men’s Hockey Team skipper Harmanpreet Singh expressed his feelings after winning the Asia Champions Trophy final against China 1-0 on Tuesday.

The Indian men’s hockey team arrived in Delhi on Thursday from China after winning the 2024 edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.

“We feel very good and it is very special for us…this was a very important tournament for us…we didn’t have much time to prepare for this tournament…” Harmanpreet said.

The team head coach Craig Fulton, also expressed his feeling following his team’s victory in the title clash some days back.

“I think this is fantastic, it has always been our goal to be number one in Asia…it was a good tournament to win…” Fulton said.

India successfully lifted the men’s Asian Champions Trophy for the fifth time with a nervy 1-0 win over the hosts, China, on Tuesday.

The ‘Fultonball’ continued to spread its charm as India lifted the Asian Champions Trophy unbeaten. India previously won titles in 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2023.

When the Indian forwards struggled in front of China’s defensive wall, the defensive players inspired the defending champions to a 1-0 win.

In the final quarter, India eventually took the lead that they had desired. India’s two primary drag flickers combined to power India to a one-goal lead. Harmanpreet passed it on to Jugraj Singh, who didn’t miss the opportunity from the field to bring down China’s defensive wall.

With five minutes left, China’s goalkeeper Wang Weihao was sent off the field, leaving them with just 10 players. India held on to their lead and successfully defended their title. (AGENCIES)