RASC team clinches Masters title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: The Masters Roller Hockey team of the Roller Athlete Skating Club (RASC) Jindrah again clinched the Roller Hockey title for the third consecutive year in the J&K UT Roller Sports Championship.

The team was led by an international player Krish Gupta whereas the vice captain of the team was Sanjeev Kumar.

The team won two matches and had to settle for one draw.

The members of the gold medal winning team were Ankush Kohli, Ramneesh Sharma, Ritesh Gupta and Gagan Singh Jamwal (Goal keeper).