Hostel Premier League concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 15: Hostel Premier League concluded here today with Prof Akbar Masood Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University giving away prizes for the winners in various categories.

HPL was organized by the BJRC Hostel, Sir Syed Hall of BGSB University.

The League which started at the University playground on 27 September saw massive participation of students in various categories. A total of 16 teams participated in cricket, 8 teams in football, 10 teams in table tennis and 4 teams in volleyball.

In the match of HPL in the cricket category was played between Teaching Faculty and SPARTANS in which the team of Teaching Faculty after a thrilling match emerged victorious by defeating SPARTANS by seven of wickets.

Dr Parvez Abdulla was declared as man of the match.

Winners in various other categories were Mathematics Department in Volleyball, CTAN FC in Football and ED Gowhar, Lecturer, Department of Information & Technology lifted the trophy in Table Tennis category.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Akbar Masood said that such sports events aim to engage the students in constructive activity and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent. He hoped such events will continue in the future as well and the students will get every possible facility to showcase their talent at local, National, and International levels.

In his address, Prof Iqbal Parwez , Dean Academic Affairs mentioned that such events are important for the holistic development of the students.

Those who were present on the occasion included Registrar Mohd Ishaq, Deans, and Associate Deans, Heads of various departments, officers, and officials of the University.

The League was supported by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, BGSBU, and sponsored by Hilltop Cafe, BGSBU.

The League was held under the supervision of Taseem Mufti, Warden BJRC Hostel.