Ranjeet Kalra, Parvez Rasool call on Advisor

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 11: Sports Administrator and J&K’s representative to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ranjeet Kalra and Indian cricketer and Captain of J&K Cricket team, Parvez Rasool called on Advisor Farooq Khan here today.

The duo during the course of meeting with the Advisor deliberated upon the various measures being taken for promotion of cricket in the Union Territory of J&K.

Kalra also requested the Advisor for expediting the process of the appointment of sportsperson under the SRO and the formulation of the UT Sports Policy.

The upcoming cricket academies being developed by the Sports Council which have been widely welcomed in the Union Territory of J&K also came up for discussion.

Advisor Khan on this occasion also wished good luck to J&K Skipper Parvez Rasool and his team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare BCCI tournament.