Ramakrishna Mission holds competitions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Inter-school competitions were held by Ramakrishna Mission to commemorate 125th anniversary of the foundation of the organisation, wherein 15 schools participated, here today.

A total of 56 students participated in the painting competition, wherein Ankush Kesar from faculty of Fine Arts, University of Jammu and Mahua Gupta were the judges, while in elocution competition wherein Swami Yajnadharananda, Kuldeep Khajuria and Anil Sharma were the jury members and 27 students participated in the event.

In solo song, 26 students took part in which Sanjay Vidrohi-a music teacher, Blind Boys School, Ravi Raghuvanshi-musician and Brahmachari Achintyachaitanya were the judges of the event.