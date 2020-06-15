Quiz, essay writing competitions organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: Making aware about the new pattern (MCQ) of examination announced by University of Jammu due to COVID-19 pandemic, various Government Degree Colleges today organised online quiz and essay writing competitions for 6th semester students.

Department of Botany of Government Degree College Ramnagar organised an online national level quiz competition on “Tissue Culture and Biotechnology” in which 250 students from various colleges and universities across the country participated.

The event was organized by Prof Sushil Kumar, HOD Botany (Convener), Prof Swarn Singh (Coordinator) and Prof Ram Krishan (Organising Secretary) under the overall supervision of Dr Udhey Bhanu, Principal of the College.

Isha Sharma of GDC Nowshera secured 1st position, Shreya Gumdhyan of GDC Udhampur bagged 2nd position whereas 3rd position was shared by Sakshi of GDC Ramnagar, Shallu Sharma of GDC Kathua and Komal Manhas of GDC Reasi.

Govt Degree College, Paloura (Mishriwala) today held online quiz competition on “Environment, Biodiversity and its Conservation” under the supervision of Principal Prof Rita Bhagat and Prof Narayan Dutt.

The competition was organised Prof Sanjay Kapoor (NSS Programme Officer) and Prof Amit Sanotra (Dept of Computer Science) in which 250 students across the UT participated.

Principal of the College laid emphasis upon the conservation of environment in order to conserve the flora and fauna of the land and water bodies. E-certificates were given to students who secured 80 percents marks and above.

Government College for Women Bhagwati Nagar today organised an online quiz competition on “Awareness regarding COVID-19” in which 203 students from both Government and Private Colleges of UT of J&K participated.

The event was conducted successfully under the guidance of the College Principal, Prof Minnie Sharma. Dr Preeti Salathia and Dr Pavanjeet Bali were the organiser and co-organiser of the today event.

Out of 203 participants, 127 students scored 80 percent and above marks. e-certificates of the students scoring 80% and above were auto generated and mailed automatically to the student’s mail ID.

Meanwhile, GCW Bhagwati Nagar also organised another online inter-collegiate essay writing competition on the topic “COVID-19 strengthen family bonds versus domestic conflict and violence.”

The competition was adjudged by Prof Seema Mir, Principal GDC Purmandal and Dr Vandana Khajuria, Associate Professor GGM Science College Jammu.

First prize was bagged by Anjali Nanda of GCW Bhagwati Nagar while second prize was shared by Kamiya Thakur of SMVDU College of Education and Ashima Gupta of GCW Bhagwati Nagar.

The third prize was awarded to Atif Lateef of Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar whereas consolation prize was given to Shah Assel.

The events was organized by Prof Anju Bala and Dr Pavanjeet Bali from the Department of English