MS Dhoni is shattered, morose after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

NEW DELHI, Jun 15: Former India captain MS Dhoni was shattered and heartbroken to hear the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday and the news came as a massive shock to everyone.

Notably, Rajput had portrayed Dhoni’s character to perfection in the biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ in 2016. He was trained by former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More and spent almost 9 months with More to master the mannerisms of Dhoni on the field.

The film’s director Neeraj Pandey reportedly called up Dhoni on Sunday afternoon to convey the sad news of Sushant’s death after he was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra.

”I am not in a situation to speak. I have been talking to the media since the afternoon. All I can say is I lost a very close one. Ask whatever you want quickly,” Neeraj was quoted as saying by xtratime.in.

”Apart from calling Mahi bhai (Dhoni), I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s business manager Arun Pandey also revealed that the news of Sushant’s death left the 38-year-old very morose.

”We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” Pandey told a news channel.

”Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life,” he added.

Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with ”Kai Po Che”.

The actor was also known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.

His last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. (UNI)