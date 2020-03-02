Pt Prem Nath Memorial Football Gold Cup tourney commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 2: Third edition of Sher-i-Duggar, Pt Prem Nath Dogra Memorial Football Gold Cup Tournament commenced here today at Mini Stadium Parade Ground.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan was the chief guest while State president BJP, Ravinder Raina was the Guest of honour.

BJP leaders including Ashok Kaul, Ashok Khajuria and Sat Sharma were also present there whereas Ashok Khajuria distributed the uniforms among the players of Pt Prem Nath Dogra Club.

The chief guest and the guest of honour were introduced to the players of both the teams who played inaugural day match at Mini Stadium Parade Ground.

First match was played between the teams of State Football Academy and Pt Prem Nath Dogra Football Club.

Farooq Khan while interacting with the players encouraged them to play the game with spirit and enthusiasm while Ravinder Raina lauded the historic role played by Pt Prem Nath Dogra. Ashok Kaul eulogised the efforts of former MLA Rajesh Gupta for organising the tournament for the last three years.

Chairman of Organising Committee, Rajesh Gupta said that he had raised the issue of naming the Mini Stadium Parade on the name of Pt Prem Nath Dogra and the demand was agreed upon and as such this should happen on March12 which is the last day of the tournament and death anniversary of the great leader.

Rajesh Gupta, Ved Prakash Sharma, Narayan Singh, Ramesh Gupta, Sham Langer, Murari Lal Bargotra, Sohail Kazmi, Ram Lubhaya, Pankaj Jain, Rajinder Sikka, Savtantar Aggarwal, Raj Kumar Gupta, JR Gandotra, Rajesh Bittu(Mahant) and Raman Suri were the special invitees of the function and were honoured with mementos by BJP president and general secretary, Ravinder Raina and Ashok Kaul.