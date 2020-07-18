President Batra requests IOA EC to release Rs 7 lakh pending grant to NSFs and SOAs

NEW DELHI, July 18: IOA president Narinder Batra on Saturday requested its executive council to approve the immediate release of the pending annual grant to all state Olympic associations and national sports federations to help meet their financial requirements.

In a letter to members of the council, Batra said the Indian Olympic Association’s permanent members, who have not received the grant of rupees seven lakh in last two financial years, should get the approval on or before July 29.

Batra’s request came after IOA EC members Balbir Singh Kushwaha and Rupak Debroy expressed the need for financial assistance to the tune of Rs 20 lakh for each SOA and NSF.

“The EC is requested to approve immediate release of IOA annual grant of Rs 7 lakh each to State Olympic Association and National Sports Federations, who are permanent members of IOA due to them for period of 1.4.2019 to 31.3.2020,” Batra wrote.

Requesting the same amount of grant for the financial year 2018-19, Batra said, “The condition of necessary papers/documents required for release of grant be waived off and they be allowed to submit them later on or before 30.11.2020.”

Kushwaha had written that they are finding it difficult to run office, pay office rents, electricity and telephone bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sports ministry had recently withdrawn the recognition of more than 50 NSFs following a court order. (PTI)