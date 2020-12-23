Pragyan Ojha nominated as ICA representative to IPL GC

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) on Wednesday nominated former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha as its representative to the IPL governing council (GC).

The BCCI will hold its 89th AGM in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to the BCCI constitution, the ICA is required to send a member to the IPL governing council every year.

The tenure of the ICA representative at the IPL GC is for one year, and Ojha’s nomination comes in the wake of Surinder Khanna’s tenure as the existing nominee coming to an end. (AGENCIES)