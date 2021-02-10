PPND, Hero FC script wins in Football League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 10: Pandit Prem Nath Dogra FC trounced Vijay Club and Hero Football Club beat City FC in the ongoing Premier Football League J&K, being played at GGM Science College Ground, here today.

In the ongoing tournament, two matches were played today wherein Lakshit Sharma, Shubam and Soyam were stars of the match who scored one each goal for their team. Hero FC defeated the opponent team-City FC by 3-0 goals, whereas PPND FC trounced the opponent team in a thrilling contest.

The tournament is being organised under the aegis of J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Football Association and under the supervision of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer and Chief Coach, Satpal Singh.

Zameel Ahmed-president JKFA and Surinder Singh Bunty-treasure JKFA were also present during the matches.

The matches were officiated by Dheeraj Meenia, Aman Sudan, Satnam Singh, Zarifa Koushar, Aman Manathia, Nitika Thappa and Dechin Angmo, whereas Yousaf Don, secretary DFA Jammu, Kamal Jeet Football Coach DFA Jammu, Ranjeet Singh and Bharti Bhushan were also present.