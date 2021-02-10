Orzu Cricket Club scripts win

Prize distribution function held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 10: Orzu Sports Culture Trust organised prize distribution function of multiple tournaments which were organised in memory of Vishal Bhat at Play Ground Jagti Township Nagrota, here today.

The tournament was organised by Subash, chairman of the Trust wherein 32 teams participated in this tournament

BJP leader Nand Kishore was the chief guest, whereas Varinder Raina DySP Nagrota and SHO Nagrota were also present during the function.

The final match of KPL Jagti-2021 was played between Orzu Cricket Club and Tigers XI wherein former won the match by 10 wickets.

Orzu Cricket Club won the toss and elected to ball first.

Batting first, Tiger XI scored 135 runs by losing nine wickets in 20 overs. Vishal Kanth scored 35 runs, Sagar Pandita and Puneet Singh contributed 28 and 22 runs. From bowling side, Vishal Tickoo took four wickets, Susheel and Vishal clinched two wickets each.

In reply Orzu Cricket Club chased the target by losing single wicket in just 16 overs. Vishal Kanth scored 59 runs, whereas Chander Mohan made 32 runs and Vishal Bhat contributed 29 runs and won the match by nine wickets. Vishal Kanth was declared as man of the match.

Meanwhile, AG Warriors defeated AG Champions by 1-0 goal in Football final and in Volleyball , Muthi Club emerged winning team and Divine Touch stood runner-up.