Police team excels in All India Badminton C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: J&K Police bagged two Gold medals and one Silver medal in 15th All India Police Badminton Championship, recently held at Chandigarh.

A 15 players’ contingent of J&K Police participated in the event and bagged three medals, including two Gold medals and one Silver medal. All the medals came in the mixed doubles category.

In open category, the pair of DySP Bikram Kumar and DySP Basanti Bhat won Gold medal by defeating the pair from Assam Rifles, while in veterans open, DySP Basanti Bhat and ASI Sukhdev Singh won Gold in the same category, whereas team of Inspector Ravinder Parihar and Inspector Kirti Sharma won Silver medal in the championship.

ADGP Armed J&K, SJM Gilani during a felicitation ceremony held at APHQ J&K Jammu congratulated the medal winners of J&K Police and wished the team best of luck for their future endeavours.