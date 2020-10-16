Police Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Oct 16: Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rashmi Wazir inaugurated Police Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament at General Zorawar Singh Sports Stadium, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner and SSP highlighted the bravery, courage and valour of the martyrs and paid rich tributes to them.

They said that our martyrs without caring for their lives fought till their last breath for peace and gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for protecting and safeguarding the nation.

SSP said that J&K police is committed to provide a platform to the youth to excel in their sports field and also directed the youth to stay away from the drugs.

“The tournament is being played on knockout bases and final match of the tournament will be played on October, 23. About 16 teams are participating in the tournament,” said Organiser of the event, DySP, Mumtaz Ali Bhatti.

The first match was played between Reasi Cricket Club and Sherpur Cricket Club Katra wherein the former trounced the later by 104 runs whereas in another match, National Cricket Club Reasi won the match by 7 wickets from Salal Cricket Club.

Anil Puri of Reasi Cricket Club and Ramnik Jamwal of National Cricket Club Reasi were declared as man of the matches for their outstanding performances.

Pardeep Singh Kailey, Commandant CRPF 126th Bn. Bidda, Suchit Tyagi, Commandant CISF SHEP Jyotipuram, Surjeet Kumar Bhagat, Addl. SP Reasi and many other police officials were present during the event.