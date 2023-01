Players selected for BSNL Kabaddi tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 31: Thirteen players have been selected by BSNL J&K Circle for the upcoming All India BSNL Kabaddi Tournament, scheduled to be held at Nagpur in Maharashtra from February 3 to 5.

The Kabaddi team selected after the selection trials which were held at Green Field Gandhi Nagar under the supervision of VK Meena, Senior GM (HR/Admin), SK Sudan DGM (Admin/HR), Anil Kumar DGM (CFA) and Deepak Jyoti, Senior Sports Assistant, BSNL J&K Circle Jammu.

Team: Tarandeep Singh (Captain), Amrik Singh, Varinder Kumar, Harbans Singh, Ravi Kumar, Mohan Lal, Kishore Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Nikhil Banathia, Ravinder Singh, Rakesh Kumar and Sahil Makhnotra, while Vinay M Phadke, ADT (HR) Circle Office Jammu is accompanying the team as coach cum manager.