Bike rally held to spread message of G20 Summit

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 31: Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with Divisional Administration Jammu organized a ‘Bike Rally’ from Kala Kendra Jammu to Akhnoor via Katra, Reasi and Bhamla to spread the message of G20 Summit which shall be soon organized in the Union Territory.

A total of 100 bikers took part in the rally to spread awareness among residents about India’s G20 presidency and to promote tourist destinations of Jammu region as adventure hotspots. The rally was one of its kind as Baba Aghar Jitto, Bhimgarh Fort, Siard Baba etc. are being pitched as a must visit tourist spot which are located at a close proximity of renowned shrine- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The bike rally was flagged off by Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai (IRS), Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Sharma Mehta and Deputy Director Tourism Publicity and Adventure, Jammu, Abdul Jabbar.

The Director Tourism Jammu gave a detailed overview of the tourism sector with special focus on adventure tourism. He added that the definition of tourism is not restricted to pilgrimage trips only but Jammu has more potential in other fields like adventure, leisure, heritage etc.

The Joint Director said that this rally is linked with spreading the awareness of the G20 summit and simultaneously encouraging tourists across the nation to visit the historical Bhimgarh Fort, Siard Baba, Baba Aghar Jitto and nearby tourist destinations of Reasi.

At Reasi, the bikers were warmly received by DDC Chairman, Saraf Singh Nag, while at TRC Jammu, the bikers were received by DDT (Publicity & Adventure), Abdul Jabbar and DDT Jammu Dr Umesh Shan.

Dr Shan reiterated that the celebration of India’s glorious 75 years of independence has been linked with this adventurous bike rally in order to imbibe a feeling of patriotism and simultaneously encourage tourists across the nation to visit both Reasi and Akhnoor. Abdul Jabbar congratulated all the bikers for participating in the bike rally with high spirits.

The helmets were distributed among bikers for spreading awareness about safety first and abiding traffic rules while driving.

Sheena Sahni, ADT Jammu, Dr Parikshit Sharma, ATO Katra, and other officials and officers of tourism department were present at TRC Jammu.