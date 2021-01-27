Pinto Volleyball Club scripts win

Jammu Volleyball Premier League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: Pinto Volleyball Club Jammu emerged winner of Volleyball Premier League, organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Volleyball Association of J&K, played at Play Field Shastri Nagar, here today.

On last day of the tournament three matches were played wherein Pinto Club Jammu beat Pinto Club Akhnoor by 3-0 sets (25-12, 25-17 and 25-19) and was declared as champion of the league, whereas Pinto Club Akhnoor trounced Trikuta Salehar by 3-0 sets (25-10, 25-21 & 25-22) and Jammu Spikers got better of Pinto Club Akhnoor by 3-2 sets (25-11, 26-28, 25-11, 22-25 & 15-10), whereas the Lion Club Pallanwala stood runner-up in the overall ranking.

During the league, six top Volleyball teams of Jammu district played 15 matches for clinching first phase of the championship. Romi Bhagat, Najar and Chahat were among players of Pinto Club who displayed their high skills during the league matches, whereas Rohit, Vipin and Rohit Sharma from Border Lines Club also exhibited latest techniques of the game and got appreciation from the audience.

Master Puran Singh joint security of Volleyball Association of J&K was chief guest, whereas Raman Gupta executive member of VAJK was guest of honour.

Kuldeep Magotra, chief executive officer VAJK, Vijay Magotra general secretary, RC Sharma treasure, Subash Shastri, Manpreet Kour and Veena Kumari (All executive members) of Volleyball Association J&K Ladakh and Dalbir Mehta Manager Play Field Shastri Nagar also graced the concluding ceremony.

Today matches were officiated by Amarjeet Singh, Aashiq Hussain and Imtiaz, whereas the Volleyball Premier League was organized under the overall direction of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer JKSC.