Pencak Silat C’ship concludes at GDC Kupwara

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KUPWARA, Aug 8: Two days Pencak Silat Championship-2021, organised by District Pencak Silat Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, concluded at Government Degree College here today.

The championship was inaugurated by College Principal Dr Farooq Ahmad Rather yesterday in presence of the dignitaries and players.

Prof Mehraj Bashir Dagga and Prof GR Ganaie were the guests of honour of the concluding ceremony, wherein about 100 boys and girls of all age categories of district Kupwara from various Clubs participated, whereas Commanding Officer, Swaraj Bhattacharya from Kupwara Terriers distributed medals among participants of the event.

In junior boys (50-55 kg), Zakir Ahmad Wani, Danish Nazir and Irfan Ahmad Malik secured top three medals respectively, whereas in junior girls (40-45 kg) category, first three medals were clinched by Pakeeza Sakhi, Pakiza Khanum and Ruqia Fayaz and in junior girls (45-50 kg), Saleeka Jan won Gold, Nuzhat Jaan bagged Silver and Tahira Bano secured Bronze medal.

In junior boys (45-50 kg), Sozan Nazir, Hadi Fayaz and Haroon Showkat remained 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, whereas in sub junior boys (30-35 kg), 1st, 2nd and 3rd places were secured by Aaman Iqbal, Javid Ahmad Wani and Salim Nazir respectively.

Meanwhile, a four-day open Kashmir Mega Martial Art event was also inaugurated at Khwaja Bazar at Motherland School Srinagar. The event is being organised by International Tiger Martial Art wherein nearly 100 players are taking part in six different martial art games including Sqay, Sayokan, Taekwondo, Karate, Tang Soo Do and Pencak Silat.

“Different events are being conducted during the event, so that the participants got experience of the various martial arts,” said organiser of the event, Parvaiz Khan.