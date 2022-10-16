PDA, SMVDU trudge Patnitop-Sudh Mahadev spiritual trail

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 16: A group of young trekkers today trudged the spiritual trail from Patnitop to the highly revered Shaivite Centre of Sudh Mahadev as part of the ongoing ‘Visit Patnitop’ event series, here today.

The event was organised by Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) and supported by the Department of Tourism J&K and District Administration Udhampur.

The trek was flagged off from Nag Temple by Parkash Chand, BDC Chairman Chenani, Thakur Sher Singh, CEO PDA, and Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Registrar, SMVDU. The spiritual trail of approximately 12 kms followed the famous pilgrimage route in use since ancient times to reach Sudh Mahadev-Mantalai pilgrimage centre.

Enroute, the trekkers visited Gauri Kund Temple, dedicated to Bhagwan Shiv and Mata Parvati, where Mata Parvati is believed to take her daily bath in the natural spring. During the trek, the trekkers savoured traditional Dogri cuisines called ‘Dham’.

The destination, Sudh Mahadev Temple is home to the ancient Shiv Trident, on which an inscription is engraved in Brahmi script dating back to Gupta period. This pilgrimage centre has been devotedly nurtured and developed over centuries by the erstwhile Chenani Kings.

On reaching Paap Naashni Baoli, which has exquisite stone carvings on its walls, depicting social and religious themes, the trekkers witnessed the history etched in stones.

The students and faculty of SMVDU, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, and states like Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Bihar, were overwhelmed as the whole experience brought thrilling views along with the mystical enigma of Bhagwan Shiv.

“The ‘Spiritual Trail’ passing through Nag Temple, Karlah, Gorja Mama, Gali Talai, Gouri Kund, Sudh Mahadev is a blend of adventure, trekking, nature and spiritual retreat,” said Thakur Sher Singh, CEO PDA.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Registrar, SMVDU, said, “This enticing trek from Patnitop, does not just invite the adventure enthusiasts but also those seeking self-discovery or spiritual retreat amidst a serene setting.”

The trekkers collected the waste from the route under the PDA initiative ‘Carry the Trash Back’. The CEO PDA and BDC Chairman felicitated the participants.