Advisor tees off ‘Diwali Cup’ at JTGC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today teed off the Diwali Cup 2022 at Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) here.

The Golf cup is being organised by JTGC in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism, Jammu.

ADGP, Garib Das and Alok Kumar, Director Fire & Emergency Services and almost 108 players participated in the tournament.

Pawan Parihar (General Category), Col. Vijay Kumar Mahajan (Senior Category) and Master Arinn (Kids Category) were adjudged as the overall winners of the tournament, while Rohit Bhalla (General Category), Hemant Kumar Sharma (Senior Category) and Master Dhanin Khan (Kids Category) were declared as runner-up of the tournament respectively.

Moreover, V.P Singh bagged the award for the straight drive (3 feet, 5 inches), longest drive award went to Col. J.S Ranhawa (274 mtr) and closest to the pin at hole no. 2 went to Shahid Parvez (6 feet, 3 inches).

Congratulating the winners, Advisor Bhatnagar stressed the need for inculcating golfing culture among the younger generation. Appreciating the management of JTGC for successfully conducting the event, he said that such tournaments should be organized on a regular basis.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar along with Principal Secretary, Rohit Kansal distributed trophies and mementoes to the winners, runner-ups and other players, who were adjudged best in different categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary JTGC, Manav Gupta thanked all the Golfers for participating in the tournament with great enthusiasm and zeal.