PCJ-XI outplays Revenue CC by 48 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: Jammu Press Club XI defeated Revenue Cricket Club by 48 runs in an exciting match played at Khel Gaon Nagrota, here. After winning the toss, Press Club Jammu XI captain Naveen Kaul decided to bat first.

The team scored 185 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Opening batsman Sonu Charak scored brilliant 61 runs, while Rupesh Raj contributed valuable 48 runs.

Skipper Naveen Kaul scored power-packed 26 runs off just 9 balls including 2 huge sixes and 2 fours.

For Reveue Cricket Club, Sajjad and Raghav Sharma took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Revenue Cricket Club scored 137 runs to lose the match by 48 runs. Pankaj scored 43 runs, while Yashpal contributed 19 runs. For Press Club, Rishi and Varun Sharma took 3 wickets each, while Rohit Sharma got 2 wickets and Sahil Kumar claimed one.

The captains and other players of both the teams extended thanks to the Director Youth Services and Sports, Subhash Chandra Chhibber for providing them ground facility.