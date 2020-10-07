Panchayat level Volleyball, Carrom competitions held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: In continuation of Back to Village-3, Panchayat Sehora-B organised Volleyball and Carrom competitions under the supervision of Physical Education Teacher (PET) Harvinder Pal Singh, here today.

In Volleyball the match was played between Ward No. 1 and Ward No. 2 wherein former was declared winner by two straight sets (2-0) whereas in Carrom Vasu Sharma of Ward No. 2 succeeded to win the match.

The event was conducted under the overall supervision of Sarpanch Veena Kumari of Sehora-B (Chak Lalla) and Rajinder Kumar Bhat, SMS Department of Agriculture.

Panch Ravi Kumar, Panch Sheetal Kumari, Panch Sushma Devi, Tara Chand, Parveen and Kamal Kumar were also present during the event.