22 Martial Art players awarded DAN Grades in Yongmudo

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Twenty two young and promising Martial Arts players of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory were awarded with 2nd DAN Black Belt and 1st DAN Black Belt in Yongmudo by Korean Masters and Indian Yongmudo Federation.

The first DAN Black Belt Master Grade was awarded to Utkarsh Bhau, Soham Magazine, Sourab Choudhary, Vasu Dasgotra, Malkeet Singh Bajwa, Sayam Sharma, Keshav Saini, Chetanyan Sharma, Tanmay Johal, Sanchit Verma, Anamika Sharma, Jasleen Kour, Anisha Devi, Palak and Risa Manhas whereas, Avneet Kour, Priya Devi, Shaarvi Magazine, Razaq Ahmed, Tanish Kumar, Honey Sharma and Ishant Gupta were awarded with 2nd DAN Black Belt Master Grade award.

Earlier, all the players participated in a virtual training imparted by Master Brijesh Bhau and also qualified virtual online exam, taken by Grand Master Minchul Kang & Grand Master Kwang of International Yongmudo Federation, Master Rohit Dass Narkar and Master Rana Ajay Singh of Indian Yongmudo Federation.