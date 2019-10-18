Pakhroo bats for enhancing standard of extra-curricular activities in migrant institutions

Govt Mixed HSS Purkhoo hosts Inter-school Science Quiz

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: The time is ripe to enhance standard of extra-curricular activities in migrant institutions as the children of these schools possess immense talent despite the lack of infrastructural facilities. To provide opportunity and hone skill of these migrant students, the Directorate of School Education, Migrant Cell Jammu has decided to organise a series of extra-curricular activities like quiz, debates, seminars and not to talk of sports and games.

This was stated by HR Pakhroo, Joint Director School Education, Migrant Cell Jammu, while speaking on a valedictory function of the Interschool Science Quiz competition hosted by Govt Mixed Higher Secondary School Purkhoo, near here today.

Mr Pakhroo was the chief guest on the occasion, while Principal of the host school, RK Hakim and Moti Lal Trakroo, Chairman Omlaj Foundation were the guests of honour.

The presence of a galaxy of Principals namely Asha Bhat, Sushma Koul, Raj Kumari Bakshi, Hira Lal Pandita, Rattan Lal and Vinod Jadd, who all had prepared the questionnaire, added grace and colour to the programme.

The quiz was conducted in an innovative and congenial atmosphere by the quiz masters Remi Bhat and Kirti Pandita along with Sanjay Raina and Autar Krishan.

The competition was as part of a series of quiz competitions, being organised by the Directorate of School Education (DSE) Migrant Cell Jammu at various migrant institutions.

Earlier, Mathematics quiz competition was held at Govt HSS Camp Jagti and the series will conclude with another competition to be held at Govt HSS Camp Roopnagar on October 22, 2019.

The Science Quiz competition was held under Secondary (9th and 10th) and Higher Secondary Level (11th and 12th).

In Higher Secondary Level, Govt HSS Camp Bohri bagged the 1st position, while Govt HSS Camp Durga Nagar and Govt HSS Camp Nagrota claimed 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In Secondary Level, the first three positions went to Govt HSS Camp Durga Nagar, Govt HSS Camp Shastri Nagar and Govt HSS Camp Jagti respectively.

The inaugural and concluding proceedings of the programme were conducted by the famous anchors Kulshi Pandita, Lecturer English and Rajesh Dhar, Lecturer (PE) and senior sports journalist respectively.

The winners were honoured by the chief guest and other dignitaries with trophies and medals on the occasion.

The quiz competition was sponsored by SBI and Omlaj Foundation.