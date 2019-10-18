Trinity College London Examination conducted at Jodhamal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: The third edition of examination by Trinity College London was held recently at Jodhamal Public School, here.

Barry Prince from South Africa was the International Speech and Drama examiner for Trinity Guidehall.

As many as 200 students are taking the Trinity College London Examination in the year 2019-20.

Trinity is an international exam board, 125 year old, with a rich heritage of academic rigour and a positive supportive approach to assessment. Trinity board conducts exams in over 70 countries and in India, the schools like Doon school, Mayo girls, Scindia, DPS, Shriram school Delhi, Genesis Global etc. take this exam.

The exams taken by the students are fully accredited in the UK. and recognized internationally in many other countries.

It is a global bench mark for Jodhamal Public school to be the first school in Jammu and Kashmir to conduct this prestigious exam in its campus.

Around 61 teachers from the classes pre nursery to class 12th were trained professionally to facilitate the students to take the international exam.

These exams are specifically designed to help student progress. They inspire the learners and mark their achievement at each stage of their development and at all levels of competence.

The study strands include Speech and Drama, Individual Acting skills, Group performance, Shakespeare, communication skills, Musical theatre and Performance arts.

It gives a platform to a child at international level to recognize, develop and hone up various skills which are a need of the time today.

The students are being judged in three different categories-pass, merit and distinction.

Most of the kids of Jodhamal Public School excelled in the exam held last year with a distinction, very few with merit and only one with pass.

The school management applauded the efforts put by Ranju Malhotra, Jodhamal School Coordinator for Trinity exams, the students, their teachers and parents for guiding them in a structured framework designed to encourage the progressive development of integrated performance and communication skills over time.